Alabama State Legislature could increase DUI punishments

Drunk driving could get a lot more expensive in Alabama.

The Legislature is considering two bills to reduce DUIs.

Senate Bill 1 and House Bill 8 will mandate the use of an ignition interlock system (IIS).

The cost of installation of the IIS and a monthly service will be on the defendant.

These bills will expand that mandate to defendants who enter a conditional guilty plea in order to complete a DUI diversion program.

Between fines, court fees and the cost of an attorney, a first-time DUI conviction can cost a defendant anywhere between $5000 to $10,000.