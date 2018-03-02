Lawmakers push to put Billy Graham statue in the US Capitol

Lawmakers in North Carolina are calling for a statue of Rev. Billy Graham to be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building.

Republican Gov. Roy Cooper and other state lawmakers have been working to get a statue of Graham placed inside the Capitol, the Raleigh News & Observer reported Wednesday. Every state has the right to place two statues inside the Capitol, but the statue must be of someone who has died. State lawmakers passed legislation in 2015 that called for a statue of Graham to replace former Democratic North Carolina Governor Charles Aycock.

“I ask the Joint Committee on the Library of Congress to approve the State of North Carolina’s request to replace the statue of Governor Charles B. Aycock in the Statuary Hall Section, and to provide a new statue of the late Reverend William Franklin ‘Billy’ Graham, Jr.,” Cooper wrote in a letter to the committee.

From here, lawmakers must go through a 10-step process, starting with a formal request to the Architect of the Capitol, which has already been sent by the state, the report said. From there, the Joint Committee can either accept or deny the request. (RELATED: Thousands Find Unity In Honoring The Gospel And Billy Graham’s Legacy As He Lies In State)

Graham’s body lay in honor Wednesday in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda before his burial Friday in his home state, North Carolina. He is one of only four civilians to have received the honor of lying in state in the rotunda of the Capitol Building.

