Alabama Democrat lawmaker wants to make it more difficult to form new local school systems

Senator Linda Coleman-Madison (D-Birmingham) wants to make it more difficult for cities to form new school systems and leave their county school system.

Coleman-Madison says it is, in part, because it stretches financial resources too thin.

Coleman-Madison filed SB44 last week to do just that.

Under the bill, a city would need 25,000 residents to sign a petition to leave a county system.

Current law requires a minimum of 5,000 residents.