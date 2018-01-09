Alabama Democrat lawmaker wants to make it more difficult to form new local school systems
Senator Linda Coleman-Madison (D-Birmingham) wants to make it more difficult for cities to form new school systems and leave their county school system.
Coleman-Madison says it is, in part, because it stretches financial resources too thin.
Coleman-Madison filed SB44 last week to do just that.
Under the bill, a city would need 25,000 residents to sign a petition to leave a county system.
Current law requires a minimum of 5,000 residents.