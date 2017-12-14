Laura Ingraham explains Roy Moore’s loss on Birmingham’s WYDE 101.1 FM

Long-time University of Alabama fan Laura Ingraham appeared on Michael Hart’s radio program on WYDE 101.1 FM this week and gave probably the best explanation yet of why Roy Moore lost.

She said the problem was the candidate, not the Republican agenda.

Laura’s bottom line: “The election has zero to do with the viability of the view of Donald Trump on substantive issues and everything to do with a confluence of circumstances unique to Alabama.”

Ingraham’s key quotes:

— “The idea that substance had anything to do with this is preposterous.”

— “All of those issues that Trump ran on are not only still popular, but vital to be addressed during his time in office.”

— “The idea that the people of Alabama have suddenly [moved] on to now supporting open borders, ridiculous trade deals like NAFTA, is preposterous. Donald Trump’s agenda in Alabama remains probably as popular as it was when he was elected.”

— “Luther Strange, or Mo Brooks especially, Gary Palmer who I think would be a great senator, these guys would be with Trump 98 percent of the time.”

— “(Moore) was probably the only prominent Republican in the entire state who couldn’t beat Doug Jones, and that’s the guy that Republicans end up rallying behind?”

Listen to the interview below:

(Take this article over to social media and start a conversation with your family and friends.)