Roy Moore is leading in last minute polling of Alabama’s special election

The last-minute polling in Alabama’s high-profile U.S. Senate race has produced a fourth poll on the eve of the election.

The new poll, released Monday afternoon by Change Research, showed a six percentage point lead for Judge Roy Moore over Mountain Brook Democrat Doug Jones.

Likewise, the two other polls released Monday, one by the Trafalgar Group and the other by Gravis, show Moore leading by as much as five points.

Yet another poll, this one by For News, had Jones leading by 10 points.