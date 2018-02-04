Which of these 10 Super Bowl halftime shows was the best?

Some of us may be tuning in to watch the Super Bowl primarily for … the half-time show.

Here is a round-up of artists’ Super Bowl performances from the last 10 years.

Which one do you think was the best?

How do you think Justin Timberlake will compare?

1. 2008: Tom Petty (RIP)

2. 2009: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

3. 2010: The Who

4. 2011: The Black Eyed Peas

5. 2012: Madonna

6. 2013: Beyonce

7. 2014: Bruno Mars

8. 2015: Katy Perry

9. 2016: Coldplay

10. 2017: Lady Gaga

Which was your favorite?