Kidnapped South Carolina child safely rescued in Alabama

A child abduction ends after spanning three states.

4-year-old Heidi Todd was taken from her South Carolina home on Tuesday after a home invasion and her mother, brutally beaten.

Police Chief Rick Oliver in Riverside, Alabama, made a traffic stop that resulted in the recovery of the little girl on Wednesday.

Oliver says he knew the situation was odd when the he saw the little girl in the back seat wearing an adult hoodie and pajama pants.

The abductor, Thomas Evans, was able to get away at the time but was then captured by police in Mississippi.

The community in John’s Island is overjoyed at Heidi’s safe return.