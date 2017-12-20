Kay Ivey: Tax cuts, code simplification ‘will bring much needed relief to Alabama families’

Gov. Kay Ivey reacted to the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act earlier today by calling it “historic” and declaring it a “boon” for the Alabama economy.

“American families know best how to spend their hard-earned dollars, not politicians in Washington,” she said in a statement issued Wednesday. “I am thankful both the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate have passed historic tax reform legislation, and I look forward to President Trump signing it into law. Simplifying the tax code while cutting taxes will bring much needed relief to Alabama families, will help our businesses grow and will prove to be a boon for our economy.”

The bill passed both the House and Senate along party lines.

Alabama’s entire congressional delegation, with the exception of Rep. Terri Sewell, the lone Democrat, voted for the bill.

