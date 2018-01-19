Kay Ivey appoints Circuit Judge Brad Mendheim to Alabama Supreme Court

Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced she had appointed Circuit Judge Brad Mendheim to fill the vacancy on the Alabama Supreme Court created by the resignation of Justice Glenn Murdock.

Mendheim, a graduate of Auburn University and the Cumberland School of Law, was serving as the circuit judge for Alabama’s 20th Judicial Circuit, which includes Houston and Henry Counties. Prior to that, he served as Houston County District Judge from 2001 to 2008.

“In appointing someone to serve on the Alabama Supreme Court, it is imperative to appoint someone with impeccable legal credentials and with unquestioned character and integrity – Judge Brad Mendheim exceeds those requirements,” Ivey said in a statement accompanying the release making the announcement. “With more than 17 years of judicial experience, Judge Mendheim will bring the valuable knowledge of a trial judge to the highest court in our state. As an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, I know Judge Mendheim will follow the law and serve with honor.”

Mendheim’s appointment as an Associate Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court will be effective starting Tuesday according to the release.

“I appreciate the confidence placed in me by Governor Ivey, and I commit to serving the people of Alabama with diligence and integrity,” Mendheim said in a statement regarding the appointment. “I’ve been a trial court judge for most of my career, and I look forward to bringing that experience to the Supreme Court, while working with my new colleagues to ensure justice is achieved in every case we hear.”

