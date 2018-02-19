Juvenile justice reform in Alabama?
An overhaul of the state’s juvenile justice system is being considered by the Alabama Legislature.
Advocates contend too many kids are locked up for low-level offenses.
According to the Alabama Juvenile Justice Task Force, nearly two-thirds of the children sent to Department of Youth Services’ custody in 2016 didn’t commit a felony.
They were imprisoned for probation violations, theft and misdemeanors.
