Juvenile justice reform in Alabama?

An overhaul of the state’s juvenile justice system is being considered by the Alabama Legislature.

Advocates contend too many kids are locked up for low-level offenses.

According to the Alabama Juvenile Justice Task Force, nearly two-thirds of the children sent to Department of Youth Services’ custody in 2016 didn’t commit a felony.

They were imprisoned for probation violations, theft and misdemeanors.

For more infromation on the task force’s recomendations, visit here.