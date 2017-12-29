Doug Jones to take the oath on Jan. 3, bring GOP Senate majority down to a slim 51 seats

According to Secretary of State John Merrill, Mountain Brook Democrat Doug Jones will take office just after the new year.

Jones will be sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 3, when the U.S. Senate reconvenes from its winter break.

He will then assume his duties immediately.

Jones’ victory over Judge Roy Moore was certified Thursday, even after a last-minute lawsuit filed by Moore.

Jones said he’s looking forward to “going to work for the people of Alabama in the new year.”