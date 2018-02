Preformed Windings said Wednesday that it will locate a new manufacturing facility, its first in the United States, in Pell City.

The new plant will manufacture high-voltage coils and will employ up to 85 people.

Preformed Windings is a subsidiary of Scottish-based Parsons Peebles Group, who is the world’s leading supplier of preformed coils for high-voltage motors, generators and armature coils for traction motors.