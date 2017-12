There is good news for the town of Greenville.

A company there announces plans to expand.

Hwashin America supplies auto parts for Hyundai cars.

The company says they plan to create 100 new jobs with a $23 million expansion project.

Construction will get under way this January and be completed by summer of 2018.

The city of Greenville granted Hwashin America a tax abatement to help in the new expansion.