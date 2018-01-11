Jeff Sessions pledges new look into old administration’s shutdown of drug investigation

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he is taking a new look into government action taken by former president Obama that aided terrorist group, Hezbollah, in order to preserve the Iran nuclear deal.

Sessions is creating a task force to look into how an investigation by the drug enforcement agency was shut down by the president, because the drug traffickers were connected to the Lebanese terrorist group.

Sessions says the Justice Department will leave no stone unturned to stop threats to America’s safety.