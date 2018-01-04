Jeff Sessions cracks down on marijuana, sets up possible clash with states
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is cracking down on marijuana in the country.
Today, Sessions announced the repeal of Obama’s rules of noninterference with state-legal marijuana businesses, which sets up a potential clash between the feds and state authorities.
Eight states, plus the District of Columbia, have legalized marijuana.
However, under federal law, marijuana remains a Schedule 1 controlled substance.
The move will leave it to U.S. attorneys, where marijuana is legal, to decide whether to enforce federal marijuana law or not.