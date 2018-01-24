Jay Jones named Alabama Sheriff of the Year
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones was named Alabama’s Sheriff of the Year.
According to the Auburn-Opelika News, the award was presented Tuesday night by the Alabama Sheriff’s Association at the Alabama Sheriff’s Convention.
Jones was first elected as Lee County Sheriff in 1998 and is currently serving his fourth term in office.
He has also served as an adjunct instructor of Criminal Justice at Auburn University and Southern Union Community College in Opelika.