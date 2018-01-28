These Ivy League schools have spent tens of thousands on Democrats. Guess how much they spent on Republicans?

Ivy League schools have spent more than $1 million on Democratic candidates so far in 2018, but not even $70,000 on Republican nominees.

All of the eight Ivy League schools have spent tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars thus far in 2018, according to data on OpenSecrets.org. Two of the schools have yet to spend a dime on Republican candidates.

Harvard University’s ratio of Democrat to Republican nominee expenditures stands at nearly nine to one, with the school contributing $443,125 to Democratic candidates and $49,662 to Republican ones.

Meanwhile, Yale University has given $172,702 to Democratic campaigns and $2,600 to Republican congressional efforts.

The University of Pennsylvania, Brown University, and Dartmouth College all spent less than $1,000 on Republican candidates, with the latter two institutions donating a grand total of $0.

A 2016 study found that liberal professors outnumber their conservative counterparts on American campuses by a nearly 12 to one ratio, reported The Washington Times. But when sorted by political party, amounts spent on campaigns by Ivy League schools do not reflect this proportion.

The eight schools spent more than 170 times as much money on Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign as they did on Donald Trump’s campaign, contributing $2.6 million to the Democratic candidate and just over $15,000 to the future president.

Together, the Ivy League schools have donated $1,202,405 on Democrat candidates in 2018, or roughly 19 times as much money as the $63,445 contributed to Republican campaigns.

