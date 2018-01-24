Ivey highlights economic accomplishments in speech to Montgomery Chamber of Commerce

MONTGOMERY – Wednesday morning at the RSA Alabama Activity Center, Gov. Kay Ivey addressed the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce and highlighted economic accomplishments for the River Region and around the state as well.

Ivey maintained she had achieved her initial pledge to steady the ship of state and said she was looking forward.

“When I took office, I promised to steady the ship of state,” Ivey said. “Now that I’ve done that, it’s time to move forward with progress and sustainability. All of us here have the same goal: We all want Alabama to be as great as our state can be. We also want to ensure that all of our citizens have the opportunity to be successful.”

Among the achievements she highlighted was the anticipated $3 billion investment of the U.S. Air Force’s F-35A project.

“Landing the F-35 is just one of the efforts we have been involved in to improve the state’s image and to provide better opportunities for our state,” she said.

Ivey noted strides Montgomery had made in improving its unemployment numbers, from 6 percent a year ago down to 3.5 percent according to the most recent data.

She emphasized the recent announcement Toyota and Mazda would be building a joint manufacturing facility in north Alabama and pledged to work to prevent a federal takeover of the state’s beleaguered prison system as well.

