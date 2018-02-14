Indiana man killed in Lincoln, Alabama

Henry Franklin Turney, 78, of Monterey, Indiana, was struck and killed by a driver in Lincoln on Monday in Talladega County.

The accident happened at 6:14 p.m. in an unlit portion of road in the southbound lane of Highway 77.

Turney was crossing an intersection when a Chevy Camaro, driven by a female Lincoln resident, struck him.

Turney was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Talladega County officials.

