Incentives for Toyota-Mazda plant in Alabama

The Toyota and Mazda plants’ total incentives from state and local governments will be in excess of $700 million.

Thursday, the Huntsville City Council approved a $320 million local incentive package for the plant.

Also, the state of Alabama offered $380 million in tax abatements, investment rebates and the building of a worker training facility.

Also, the TVA mega site was only 1,200 acres, but the plant required an additional 1,100 acres that the community partnership had to purchase.