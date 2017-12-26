Ice skating at the loveliest village on the Plains

The city of Auburn has brought in an ice skating rink for the holidays.

The rink is located in the Municipal Parking Lot on Gay Street and is open to anyone four and older.

Admission includes skate rental and is $5.

The rink was closed for Christmas Day but will re-open today and will remain open through Dec. 31.

The rink will be open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. through Thursday then, Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Sunday will be the last day, open from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.