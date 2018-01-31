Huntsville ready to deliver an important piece for aerospace launches

A critical piece being constructed at the Marshall Space Flight Center is finished and ready to be delivered to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Orion Stage Adapter connects the Orion spacecraft to the launching rocket system beneath it.

The five-foot-high ring is a vital part in the more than 100-foot-long rocket.

The Orion Stage Adapter was only a mere concept 20 months ago.

Team members took it from a design on paper to an in-house reality within those months.