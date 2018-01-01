Huntsville radio host joins Yellowhammer News

Conservative talk show host Dale Jackson has joined Yellowhammer News as part of the site’s expansion in recent weeks.

“Dale is as informed as he is opinionated, and his brand of no-spin conservatism will add a dynamic and interesting perspective for our readers,” said the site’s editor, J. Pepper Bryars.

Jackson hosts his own show during the morning drive time on NewsTalk 770 AM/92.5FM WVNN in Huntsville. He also hosts Yellowhammer’s Guerrilla Politics television program that’s broadcast at 10 a.m. every Sunday on WAAY-TV in Huntsville and syndicated on radio stations across the state.

“Yellowhammer News is the premier brand in Alabama politics and I’m thrilled to be a part of it,” Jackson said. “Alabama politics is always exciting and as we enter into another election season this is where people will go to learn what is really going on.”

Jackson will write pieces focused on politics, culture, faith and news for Yellowhammer, along with providing a daily post titled “7 Things You Should be Talking About Today.”