Huntsville to expand into Morgan County?

Thursday, the city of Huntsville’s city council got the initial plans at their meeting to annex more than 600 acres in Morgan County.

That would move the Huntsville city limits across the Tennessee River into Morgan County near the Whitesburg Bridge.

According to Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, a recreational development is being considered across the river from Ditto Landing.

City officials said a detailed presentation of the project would be made at the city council’s Feb. 22 meeting.