Hunt continues for an escaped inmate from Coosa County jail…investigation underway in Trussville after a car fire and suicide…and more

The hunt continues today for an escaped inmate from the Coosa County jail. The search has reached an intense level now that police know that the fugitive 27-year-old Shane Vernon broke into a home and tied up the homeowners. Vernon stole the guns and vehicle from the Rockford couple. Vernon is white, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 130 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his fist, forearm, neck and shoulder. Police say Vernon should be considered armed and dangerous.

The National Weather Service says that the Tennessee Valley had two tornadoes touch down over the weekend. The severe storms caused structural damage to buildings, including downed trees and power lines.

The NWS has sent a storm damage survey team to the area. They say the two tornadoes that landed in Hatton and Littleville were EF1.

An investigation is underway in Trussville after a burning vehicle was found in a driveway and a suicide victim was found inside the home. Police responded to the fire by contacting the residents of the home. That’s when the two of three roommates found the third roommate dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suicide victim was 60 years old. Police are still trying to find if there are connections between the death and the car fire.

A Baptist pastor one state over in Georgia averts a home invasion with his gun. The 47-year-old Keith Beck was in his Cherokee County home with his wife and three daughters when the suspect broke a glass window to get into the home. Beck grabbed his gun and shot the invader in the head. 19-year-old Donavan Simmons was rushed to the hospital. He will survive the shooting.

Alabama isn’t the only state dealing with a sexual misconduct scandal with a Senate race candidate. Minnesota has a sitting senator in hot water for not only a picture of him groping a woman’s breasts, but now also grabbing a woman’s buttocks. Al Franken was in the U.S. Senate when the accuser Lindsay Menz says that Franken groped her at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010. Menz says Franken did it while her husband took the picture. Menz is the second accuser to come out with claims against Franken. He says he’s not going to resign as senator following these latest accusations.

The Liberals who felt the need to riot on the day of President Trump’s inauguration in January are now getting their day in court today. Six defendants will have their trials start before a seated jury. They are facing several felony charges for starting fires in the street, burning up a limousine, smashing a media truck and doing damage to a Bank of America and a Starbucks.

The police department in Los Angeles, California, confirms that they have opened up dozens of sex crime cases involving major figures in the entertainment industry. LAPD officials say at this time the names of those under investigation have not been released. The charges filed against them range from misdemeanor, sexual battery to rape. Currently, Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein is facing 80 allegations of sexual abuse. Director James Toback has about 200 claims of sexual harassment.