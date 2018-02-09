Huntsville-based law firm offering cash prizes to students willing to raise awareness of distracted driving

Morris, King & Hodge, P.C. is encouraging Alabama students to apply for its annual scholarship essay competition, meant to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving.

The details:

— Alabama’s high school students and college freshmen are eligible to apply.

— Applicants must answer the question, “How can we educate our community about the dangers of distracted driving and what are some practical ways we can drastically reduce distracted driving related accidents?”

— Both written and video essays are accepted.

— Three winners will receive scholarship awards in the amount of $2,000 for first place, $1,200 for second place, and $1,000 for the third place winner.

— Submissions are due by April 13, 2018.

— Apply for the scholarship here.

About distracted driving:

— Nationally, 477 people were killed and 391,000 were injured in vehicle crashes due to distracted driving in 2015.

— According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, texting while driving is the most dangerous form of distracted driving.

— Texting while driving is a violation of Alabama law.

— The Code Of Alabama reads, “A person may not operate a motor vehicle on a public road, street, or highway in Alabama while using a wireless telecommunication device to write, send, or read a text-based communication.”