Most of the renewable energy from this big solar project will go to a superstore … but there are leftovers for interested customers
One of the state’s largest solar energy facilities, built in partnership with Alabama Power, is now up and running in Chambers County.
The 72-megawatt Alabama Solar A project sits on 1,400 acres, just south of the city of Lafayette.
Most of the renewable energy from Alabama Solar A is going to serve Wal-Mart through a long-term contract, to help the retailer meet its renewable energy goals.
Alabama Power is marketing the remaining energy to other customers interested in supporting new renewable generation in the state.