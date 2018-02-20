Alabama’s HudsonAlpha to give national educators a ‘deep dive’ into genetics and biotechnology topics

HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology’s Educational Outreach team is expanding its Genetic Technologies for All Classrooms (GTAC) training program to educators nationwide.

The details:

— GTAC has been training Alabama’s Life Science educators for eight years, equipping them with the latest research in genetics and biotechnology to take back to their classrooms.

— “I was totally blown away by my week at GTAC,” said Lori Roberts, an AP Biology teacher at Muscle Shoals High School who attended a GTAC workshop last summer. “The labs are engaging and current, and I was so excited to hear what the scientists at HudsonAlpha are doing. Their research is breaking new ground in terms of human health and agriculture. I left GTAC with a renewed zeal and love for genetics.”

— This July, the five-day training academy will be available not only to Alabamians, but to educators from all over the country.

— “Our educational resources are being used in classrooms not only here in Huntsville, but across the country,” said Madelene Loftin, educator development lead at HudsonAlpha. “Now with GTAC: National, we have the opportunity to provide professional development and share the uniqueness of HudsonAlpha with those educators outside of Alabama who are using our materials, and introduce new and innovative ways to address genomics, genetics and biotech subjects in their classrooms.”

— Held July 23-27, GTAC: National will give educators “a deep dive into topics such as cancer and clinical genomics, common complex disease and agricultural genomics.”

— Tuition includes 40 hours of professional learning credit, housing, meals and $800 worth of HudsonAlpha kits, materials and classroom resources including Disorder Detectives, Collecting Cancer-Causing Changes (C4) Kit and Genes & ConSEQUENCES.

— Alabama’s educators also have two opportunities to attend GTAC workshops this summer.

— A GTAC: Advanced Concepts workshop will be held June 25-29.

— A GTAC: Essential Biology workshop will be held July 8-13.

For more information, follow this link.

About Hudson Alpha:

— HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology opened in 2008 and is a nonprofit institute dedicated to “developing and applying scientific advances to health, agriculture, learning, and commercialization,” according to a news release.

— The HudsonAlpha biotechnology campus consists of 152 acres nestled within Cummings Research Park, the nation’s second largest research park. The state-of-the-art facilities co-locate nonprofit scientific researchers with entrepreneurs and educators and includes more than 30 diverse biotech companies on campus.