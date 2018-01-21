House Dems force vote on Bradley Byrne’s ‘Schumer Shutdown’ sign display on House floor

On Saturday Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) had a floor speech about the government shutdown interrupted because Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-Colo.) claimed a poster he had on display was “disparaging to a member of the Senate.”

Byrne had a red poster featuring a 2013 quote from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) describing a shutdown as the “politics of idiocy, of confrontation, of paralysis.”

THIS is the poster that @HouseDemocrats tried to prevent me from displaying on the House floor earlier today. They do not want the American people to know the facts about the #SchumerShutdown. RT this to make sure their hypocrisy gets out. pic.twitter.com/QMmPXALn9u — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) January 21, 2018

Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.), who was presiding over the House ruled the poster was allowed, to which Perlmutter appealed and insisted on a vote.

The House voted 224-173 to find Byrne’s poster was in order.

After the vote and Byrne resumed, Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) interrupted and alleged Byrne was out of order upon referencing comments from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who had described the previous House continuing resolution as “doggy doo.”

After some commotion on the floor, Lewis said, “We all need to be a little more human, a little more patient, and in order to have civility among all of us, I withdraw my objection.”

After that nearly 40-minute ordeal, Byrne completed his speech and yielded the floor.

