Horrible! Mobile police officer loses his life in shooting last night

Terrible news comes out of the city of Mobile.

A police officer was shot and killed last night after responding to a call about a female murder victim found on West Ridge Road.

Officer Justin Billa was shot while approaching the murder suspect.

The shooter then barricaded himself inside a home and began shooting at multiple officers responding to the situation.

A standoff went on for three hours.

The suspect was then found dead inside the home.

It’s not clear if his death was caused by police fire or self-inflicted.

Officer Billa died while being taken to a hospital.