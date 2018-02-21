Horrible! Mobile police officer loses his life in shooting last night
Terrible news comes out of the city of Mobile.
A police officer was shot and killed last night after responding to a call about a female murder victim found on West Ridge Road.
Officer Justin Billa was shot while approaching the murder suspect.
The shooter then barricaded himself inside a home and began shooting at multiple officers responding to the situation.
A standoff went on for three hours.
The suspect was then found dead inside the home.
It’s not clear if his death was caused by police fire or self-inflicted.
Officer Billa died while being taken to a hospital.