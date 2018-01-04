Hoover firefighters rappel 100 feet to rescue trapped driver

Dramatic moments occur along Interstate 459 in Hoover on Wednesday.

First responders had to rappel 100 feet down to a creek below after a man’s pickup goes off the road and plummets down a ravine between two bridges.

The driver’s truck landed upside down, trapping him inside.

Hoover and Rocky Ridge firefighters were the first to get to the scene.

It took about 20 minutes to extract the man.

He was alive with serious injuries and taken to UAB Hospital.