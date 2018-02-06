Some Alabama school buses getting an upgrade, but will all parents like it?

Eufaula City Schools is providing internet service to students K through 12 not only in the classroom but now on the school bus.

The cost is $23,000 and school administrators believe it is well worth it since most of the students are given laptops or tablets to take home.

School bus Wi-Fi is all part of Eufaula City Schools’ initiative to use software for homework, textbooks and other assignments.

With the new service, students on the bus will be able to connect up to 60 devices.