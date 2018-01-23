Fire destroys historic Alabama home in Etowah County

The Chapman House, one of the oldest houses in Etowah County, burned around 11 a.m. Monday.

The construction of the home, in 1816, pre-dates Alabama statehood.

The two-story home was located on Highway 411 in the Coates Bend community.

The cause is unknown, and it is unclear where in the house the fire started.

The owners of the 200-year-old home were renovating it to bring it up to code and are devastated at the home’s total loss.

There was no insurance on the home.

An investigation into the cause will begin today.