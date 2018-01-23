Hidden marijuana found in vehicle from out of state near Colbert County, Alabama

Colbert County law enforcement made a big bust of marijuana.

A Leighton police officer encountered a dispute between two men at a truck stop on Highway 157.

One of the men in a pickup truck tried to speed away when the police approached.

The vehicle was stopped, and marijuana was found hidden inside the audio speakers of the truck.

Police seized 27 pounds of the drugs.

40-year-old Cory Lee Geisler of Oregon is now charged with drug trafficking and being held in the Colbert County jail.