Something disturbing can happen when elderly get the flu, study says
Some disturbing facts surrounding the flu.
A study out of Canada says that elderly victims of influenza are six times more at risk for a heart attack while fighting the virus.
The study used 322 people confirmed to have the flu and found the flu causes swelling and inflammation of coronary arteries, which cuts off blood flow and causes blockage.
The increased risk for heart problems is during the first week of contracting the flu.