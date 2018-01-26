Heard in the Hallway: Internal poll shows Troy King leading in AG race, but Steve Marshall a strong second

Yellowhammer News just heard in the hallway that insiders are talking about an internal poll in the Alabama Attorney Generals race that shows former AG Troy King is leading the pack seeking the GOP nomination.

Current AG Steve Marshall is just a few points behind King, according to a source with knowledge of the poll.

That’s actually great news for Marshall. He was appointed to the office after Luther Strange left for the U.S. Senate early last year, so he hasn’t run a statewide campaign and has yet to go up on the air.

Sources said the poll also showed that Chess Bedsole and Alice Martin are statistically tied for third.

Bedsole made news a few weeks ago for having the largest campaign war chest, but that came only after he loaned money to the campaign.

Observers expect the AG race to be the most contentious of statewide elections this year, and perhaps headed to a run-off.

(Have a tip for Heard in the Hallway? Send it directly to editor@yellowhammernews.com)