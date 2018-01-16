Heard in the Hallway: Gov. Kay Ivey faces a tough choice with her Supreme Court appointment, short list grows
Yellowhammer News just heard in the hallway that Governor Kay Ivey is in a tough position after Justice Glenn Murdock resigned from the Supreme Court.
Ivey must now appoint a new justice right before an election, potentially upsetting one of two powerful interest groups in Alabama – the trial lawyers or the business community.
Meanwhile, we’ve heard a few names of potential appointees, including:
— Former Sen. Luther Strange.
— Andrew Brasher, a lawyer with the Alabama Attorney General’s office.
— Birmingham attorney Jay Mitchell.
— Mobile County Judge Sarah Stewart.
