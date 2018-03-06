Harvard Christians, you must make a choice
- Harvard Christians, you must make a choice
- Shocking percentage of evangelicals accept abortion — Are silent, culture-pleasing pastors to blame?
- Why ugly coverage of Billy Graham completely misses the mark
- How should Christians think about teen depression?
- Europe, San Francisco show us where America is headed — Hungary PM says Christianity is ‘last hope’
- How pornography destroys lives and why #metoo outrage ignores it
- Billy Graham: Faithful to the end
- World gone mad: Transgender adults flaunt behavior in churches and schools
- What went wrong in Florida shooting? 4 crucial things that were missing
- Cultural elite markets & glamorizes transgenderism to teens, percentages rising
- Where does sexual anarchy lead? Look to Europe’s incest & polygamy legislative initiatives
- Should the evil misuse of liberty mean we give up liberty?
- How to interpret those alarming church statistics
- Why the televangelist who claims there’s no flu is dead-wrong
- Should colleges be required to provide abortion pills?
- The inspiring Super Bowl faith stories showing coaches and players on mission
- Did you know these little known facts about Abe Lincoln?
- Do American teenagers now feel like they ‘should’ have an attention-getting sexual orientation?
- SHOCKING: Dutch woman’s euthanasia horror story and what this means in our death culture
- Here’s what the 38-year-old pedophile who claims he’s a 9-year-old has in common with Netherlands euthanasia case
- Hundreds of Yale students cram into prof’s class on happiness — Here’s what they are looking for
- Revisiting Trump’s State of the Union and the Democrat leaders’ ‘morose’ reactions
- STEP UP LEADERS: Shocking Evangelical statistics, abortion positions should wake us into action
- What happened to ‘safe, legal & rare’ rhetoric? Media, Senate cheerlead abortion practice that puts us with N. Korea, Russia and China
- BORN ALIVE: Abortion legislation is step forward, reveals absurdity — a team to kill baby or save it
- Christians should stop acting like children are a burden
- What the British ‘Minister of Loneliness’ position tells us about culture
- Is the Bible historically accurate? New archaeology find in Israel raises recurring questions
- Be sure your (Twitter) sins will find you out
- Reasons for pro-lifers to rejoice — and double-down — on abortion issues
- How to debate with decorum … and why profane, vulgar arguments reveal weak arguments & minds
- WAKE UP: Pornography is not victimless — it destroys lives and kills people
- Persecution, violence against Christians significantly increased world-wide in 2017
- 3 things contributing to the U.S. drop in life expectancy
- Gov’t attempted to silence this Christian who’s bringing Martin Luther King’s fight to modern times
- Iranian Christians fleeing persecution should get U.S. care and refuge
- What we can learn from the Alabama & Georgia quarterbacks’ post-game responses
- What does academic intolerance of real debate mean for free speech?
- Do you know the frivolous programs your tax dollars fund?
- Blaring Bannon coverage begs question: What’s happened to journalism?
- Call to Christians: Engage in politics & evangelism out of love for neighbor
- New York City votes to fine Biblical counselors for gender dysphoria therapy
- 10 campaign promises Donald Trump kept — or attempted to keep — in his first year
- Is it pointless to make New Year’s resolutions?
- The top 11 news, faith and culture headlines of 2017
- American attitudes about children contribute to our shrinking birth rate
- Here’s what Trump got right (and wrong) in his national security speech
- Tax reform explained: How it helps our culture, our families, our economics
- Advent and Christmas, ever wondered what’s the difference?
- Reformed Christians have lost one of their great theologians, pastors
- The 2 ungodly reactions to politics, current events that Christians must avoid
- Want our trust? The 7 things an elected official MUST do to gain it
- Christian voters faced 4 options in Senate race … only 1 is inexcusable, says Evangelical pastor
- Where the death culture leads: Lawsuits over disabled children who ‘should’ have been aborted
- What’s at stake in the Masterpiece Cakeshop Supreme Court decision
- How to put Trump’s U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem in historical and biblical perspective
- Pastor Harry Reeder: There is hope and a way forward for the Matt Lauers in our lives
- Pastor Harry Reeder: If Supreme Court gets Colorado cake baker, same-sex marriage case wrong, it will be culture tipping point
- Pastor Harry Reeder: Liberal ‘Christianity’ is antithetical to Christianity
- Pastor Harry Reeder: Abortion industry ‘doulas’ try to normalize killing of unborn, but we know abortion is not normal
- Pastor Harry Reeder: Trump’s judicial nominee list shows his commitment to originalists and constitutionalists
- Pastor Harry Reeder: Some evangelicals disagree, but here’s why it’s good to emphasize church celebrations during Christmas
- Pastor Harry Reeder: Our military is weakening and here’s why we need it strong
- Pastor Harry Reeder: Why would we be surprised when culture lives out sexual sin it has promoted for years?
- Pastor Harry Reeder: Churches must stay on-mission as evangelists, not cultural acceptance-seekers
- Pastor Harry Reeder: The Museum of the Bible is a great idea…provided we don’t worship the Bible
- Harry Reeder on sexual reckoning: Our conscience tells us ‘something’s wrong here’ even while our culture promotes sin
- Reeder: We have to be honest despite history rewrites– Pilgrims gave thanks to God
- Reeder: It is ‘absolutely ludicrous’ to think a mother’s absence in crucial first 3 years has no effect
- Reeder: Australian same-sex marriage survey a ‘profile in cowardice’ not courage
- Reeder: Believers ‘speaking up’ made real difference in adoption tax credit provision
- Reeder: Secular culture wants more than ‘tolerance’, insists upon abortion and sexual anarchy ‘celebration’
- Reeder on Roy Moore chaos: ‘Do the next right thing’
- Reeder: Here’s what Christians should say when traditional marriage views are labeled ‘bigotry’
- Reeder on church leaders not meeting privately with the other sex: ‘I’ll take the criticism….I learned it from Billy Graham’
- Reeder on LGBTQ campus activists: ‘They don’t want to debate what a marriage actually is. They want to silence those they cannot answer.’
- Yes, it’s ridiculous there’s a new religion dedicated to AI….but here’s why it matters
- Reeder on Tuesday’s elections: ‘To see this as a referendum on Trump is overstating it’
- Lots of older pastors, not many young ones — what’s going on?
- Elitist ‘gender-isn’t-real’ culture has descended into sophisticated imbecility
- Feeling any Christmas guilt? Here’s the type you should ignore and the type you should face
- Two terminally-ill patients who refused assisted suicide to help others & show life’s sanctity
- HuffPost in a huff about Christian who says she is no longer lesbian
- Religious freedoms under attack — lukewarm, mushy middle Christians will have to choose hot or cold
Listen to the 10 min audio
Read the transcript:
HARVARD CHRISTIAN GROUP DISCIPLINED FOR ENFORCING CHRISTIAN LEADERSHIP
TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, I want to take you to an article that was covered by both The Harvard Crimson and The New Boston Post. A Christian fellowship was put on probation recently for forcing a junior who served as an assistant Bible course officer to resign because she embraced homosexuality.
College officials say the group violated the Student Handbook, which says student organizations can’t discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation, but the Christian fellowship didn’t do that. Christians who belong to a Christian group told someone no longer live in a Christian way she could no longer have a leadership role in her group. For that, Harvard suspended the group.
DR. REEDER: Are you going to suspend Muslim groups if they turned down a Christian who wants to be president? Are you going to suspend a climate change group if they turn down someone for leadership who claims that climate change is a hoax and has written books on it?
HARVARD HAS GREAT CHRISTIAN LEGACY
Now, what’s really interesting, Tom, is the origin of Harvard. Here is our oldest university in the United States, all the way back to the 17th century. It was founded by a Puritan pastor by the name of John Harvard. It got started with a small amount of money he was able to leave in a very significant library.
It’s really a take-off from what happened in the Reformation where the Reformers began to institute educational institutions in order to ensure a Biblically educated clergy and access to education for the public. And so that was one of the great Reformation blessings or consequential action is the elevation of Christian education as a dynamic factor within the development of Western Civilization.
When our forefathers land on the shores of this country, the first thing they would build is a church and the next thing they would build is a school. And the school had two purposes, as did Harvard: The No. 1 purpose was to educate the next generation of clergymen and No. 2 was to make education accessible for others and, by the way, male and female.
This chapter at Harvard that is being disciplined because of its faithfulness to confessional Biblical Christianity, they’re a part of what’s called The Christian Union, which is a wonderful organization with an evangelical witness among the Ivy League schools. Most of the Ivy League schools are the products of the first Great Awakening and became focused areas of the Gospel movement in the Second Great Awakening.
As a Christian historian, I love to see the history that’s related to those schools, which they’ve gone far away from. The original motto was “Veritas,” and they later added “Truth for the Glory of Christ.” The shield of Harvard has three books on it. All three are open but two are open facing the one who views the shield and one is opened and it’s turned around. What it was saying was God has revealed truth to us three ways: the book of history, which God reveals to us who He is in Providence; the book of creation, by which God reveals Himself in all that has been created; and then the book that’s turned around, not because you can’t study it, but because you cannot ever fathom the full depths of it, is the Word of God.”
That was the original shield. Well, now you’ve got an organization that is being faithful to the book of creation that God has made man male and female with sex belonging in marriage — a creation ordinance; they are faithful to history — the building block of cultures whereby human flourishing is possible is when you have foundational institutions such as marriage, such as family, and sexuality and its practice is found within that marriage of one man, one woman for one life; and they are teaching the Word of God so that you continue to properly understand creation and providence as God makes Himself known in history and in all that he has created.
NOW HARVARD CHRISTIANS MUST MAKE A CHOICE
And, as they’re doing that, this organization that is the epitome of the founding values of the institution is now disciplined and removed. What will this organization do? Will they capitulate in order to have a place on the campus or will they, first, reason with the authorities that, “If you want a college with the free exchange of ideas, why would you marginalize and exclude the very ideas that gave birth to the college, which is a Christian faith rooted in the Gospel of Jesus Christ, Who died for our sins and rose again and Who has given us His Word whereby we are to live life for Him and we are attempting to live that life for Him in that He said, ‘This is my will, that is, you flee immorality and pursue sexual purity and chastity.’ Our leaders must embrace the ethic that sex belongs in marriage of one man and one woman, which is the Biblical and historical faith, but yet you’re willing to exclude that from the college campus and what you are excluding is actually a part of the foundation of the campus from the very beginning.”
TOM LAMPRECHT: The fact that they’re turning their back on Christianity, even though it’s 350 years later, is still sad. As we talked about yesterday, we’re seeing evangelical organizations turn its back on Biblical issues now within decades. What does that tell us?
ATTACKS WITHIN CHURCHES ARE COMMON AND NEED TO BE RECOGNIZED
DR. REEDER: You remember what Paul said when he left the church at Ephesus? I call Ephesus the epicenter church of the Gospel. The Gospel was radiating out of Ephesus all over Asia Minor. Churches were being planted. But when he left them, after a three-year ministry in their midst, he said, “Upon my departure, Satan will come among you” — who was the you? It was the elders, the leaders of the church — “There will rise up false teachers who teach perverse things and there will rise up false leaders who lead the disciples away from Jesus to themselves.”
That’s what always happens in organizations. The people are dependent upon godly leaders to grow in the grace and knowledge of Christ. Remember, Satan has three strategies:
- He loves to intimidate the church.
- He loves to imitate the church. Remember the tares in the wheat.
- He loves to infiltrate the church and filtrate its people with grumbling and gossip and filtrate its leaders with false teachers and false leaders.
350 years? My goodness, it happens in 40 years, almost always. Here’s what needs to be understood: Every church in every institution has that 40 to 80-year mark in which Satan attempts to lead it into apostasy through false leaders and false teachers.
But what is the answer? Good leaders and good teachers. I praise God for my president, Peter Lillback at Westminster Seminary. I praise God for my friend who is the chancellor of Reformed Theological Seminary, Ligon Duncan. I am grateful for those leaders who are willing to take the shots and say, “Not on my watch. On my watch, we’re not only going to be faithful, we’re going to take this to another level of faithfulness. We’re going to build on what we’ve been handed, not diminish what we’ve been handed.” You need to pray for your Christian leaders and we need to intentionally multiply and mobilize such Christian leaders because that is what is always necessary.
What you always look for in the church and in these institutions is a top-down leadership effectiveness and faithfulness and a bottom-up grassroots bubbling up of a love for Christ and the Gospel of grace and the two work together so that the organization remains faithful.
HARVARD ORGANIZATION, DON’T GIVE UP
Therefore, that’s what I would tell this organization at Harvard: You must not sacrifice your commitments to be accepted. You will lose any ministry that you have. You will simply become another piece of the furniture of secularism within the culture of that college. Even if you have to meet off-campus, you must remain faithful to the Word of God.
To the churches in the area, we pray for God to raise up a clarion voice that is faithful to the Word of God and His Historical Biblical Christianity to reach into that college as well as campus ministries. And it really comes down, functionally, to the matter of leadership. Ultimately, to the sovereignty of God that He would pour forth revival from Heaven, functionally, through leaders who preach, pray, evangelize and disciple the Gospel of Jesus Christ and are committed to teaching and preaching the whole counsel of God.
Dr. Harry L. Reeder III is the Senior Pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham.
This podcast was transcribed by Jessica Havin, editorial assistant for Yellowhammer News. Jessica has transcribed some of the top podcasts in the country and her work has been featured in a New York Times Bestseller.