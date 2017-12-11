Governor Ivey urges Congress to put a bow on tax cuts and pass it in time for Christmas

Governor Kay Ivey said Friday that she has joined fellow Republican governors in sending a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, urging Congress to pass tax reform legislation.

The letter urges both houses of Congress to accomplish comprehensive tax reform on behalf of all Americans.

Ivey says cutting and simplifying taxes is the right thing to do.

Ivey also urged Congress to enact tax policies which encourage businesses to return to the United States, as well as policies which will remove burdensome regulations, resulting in businesses investing in their employees through higher wages and in growth of their businesses.