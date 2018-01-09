Governor Ivey has a nice wish list for the Alabama Legislature

Governor Kay Ivey wants raises for education employees and state employees in 2019.

The governor’s budget proposal includes money for cost-of-living raises for state employees and for education employees in the range of two to three percent.

The governor will propose a budget for 2019 that spends $2 billion from the General Fund, the largest General Fund budget ever and about one percent more than this year.

The budget includes a significant increase requested by the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC): a $30 million increase for this year and a $50 million increase in the next budget year.