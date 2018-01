A civil right trail will be officially named today by Governor Kay Ivey in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. day.

The trail links famous landmarks across the United States that were part of the civil rights movement.

There are 130 museums, churches and courthouses listed.

30 of those sites are here in Alabama: in Birmingham, Montgomery, Selma and Tuskegee.

A total of 12 states are involved in the civil rights trail.