Gov. Ivey’s proposed pre-k expansion plan takes another step forward

Momentum is swinging in Gov. Kay Ivey’s direction as the Alabama School Readiness Alliance’s Pre-K Task Force just published its recommendations for 2018, reinforcing its support for her proposed expansion of the First Class Pre-K program.

The details:

— Ivey earlier this month proposed a $23 million increase for the program in her FY 2019 education budget.

— “We recommend expanding Alabama’s high-quality, voluntary First Class pre-k program so that all families have the opportunity to enroll their four-year-olds,” the task force said.

— The decision is ultimately left up to the legislature.

— “The House Ways & Means Education Committee expects to take up the Education Budget in the next 1-3 weeks and anticipates that pre-k funding, as well as funding all levels of education, will be addressed at that time,” Rep. Bill Poole, chairman of the House Ways and Means Education Committee, told Yellowhammer News on Tuesday.

— Poole did not comment specifically about whether the committee plans to meet Gov. Ivey’s $23 million request.

— The National Institute for Early Education Research last year named Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program among the country’s best.

— Alabama’s program is so well-reputed that a film crew from Harvard University is working on a documentary about it, recently visiting Madison City’s First Class Pre-K Center.