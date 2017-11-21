Gadsden woman counters allegations against Moore…Alabama Retail Association projects $11.5 billion to be spent during the holidays…and more

Governor Kay Ivey announces a Homeland Security grant for first responders across the state. Ivey says the $1.5 million grant will be used to purchase new equipment and conduct training for law enforcement, fire departments and first responders. The goal is to improve response times in natural disasters, security threats and terror attacks.

Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is refuting claims that he was banned from the Gadsden Mall 38 years ago when he was single. The Moore campaign released a statement last night from three former mall employees who say they had access to security information and never saw any instructions to keep Moore from entering the mall. Operations Manager Johnny Adams worked at the Gadsden Mall for 26 years. Barnes Boyle was the manager starting in 1981. Johnnie Sanders worked in the cafeteria in the 70s. All three men say they have never seen or heard of such a ban.

Some media outlets claim that Moore was banned in an effort to further prove that Moore was predatory on young females years ago, when he was an assistant district attorney for Etowah County.

The Alabama Retail Association is projecting the holiday shopping in Alabama to top out at $11.5 billion. This would be a two percent increase in spending from last year. The two busiest retail days are the day after Thanksgiving and the last Friday before Christmas.

AAA is predicting that 45 million Americans will take to the roadways to get over the hills and through the woods to grandmother’s house for Thanksgiving based on past statistics. AAA also plans to rescue about 300,000 drivers with flat tires, battery issues or a simple lockout.

A Gadsden woman comes out to counter recent allegations of sexual misconduct against Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore. Rhonda Ledbetter told WHNT news that she worked at Old Hickory House at the same time as accuser Beverly Nelson, who says she was assaulted there by then assistant district attorney Roy Moore. 38 years ago, Ledbetter said she never saw Moore patronize the restaurant and doesn’t remember Nelson working there either.

An explosive report on more sexual harassment is rocking those on Capitol Hill this morning. Democrat Congressman John Conyers reportedly settled a sexual harassment claim as late as 2015 with a female employee, who says she was fired from his office for not allowing his advances. Other former staffers are claiming sexual misconduct by Conyers as well as marital affairs over the course of decades. Conyers is 88 years old and a member of the House Judiciary Committee.

Today the President will be issuing a pardon for one of two turkeys that have been awaiting their fowl fate. Wishbone and Drumstick flew into Washington DC over the weekend. President Trump will be part of a White House tradition that can be traced back to Abraham Lincoln’s time in office in 1863, when historians claim Lincoln spared a bird’s life that his son had become attached to.