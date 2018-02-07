An Alabama fugitive arrested and brought back to the Yellowhammer state

Stanley Lee Davis, 53, of Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested Jan. 31 and extradited to Alabama on Feb 5.

Davis was indicted for the 2016 murder of Sandra Dell Revells in Opelika.

Revells was found unresponsive on the floor of her home on Lee Road by her daughter in February 2016.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Lee County officials.

A medical examiner confirmed Revells’ death to be a homicide.

Davis is in the Lee County Jail on a $150,000 bond.