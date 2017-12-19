The four Simmons brothers found today

Those four missing boys from Alabama were found today 400 miles from their home.

The Simmons brothers, Corbin, 1, Alexander, 4, Nicolas, 5 and Ian, 11, were found in Morganton, North Carolina.

The boys had gone missing from their home in Arab, in Marshall County, on Dec. 8.

Morganton is a city of about 17,000 people in Burke County, North Carolina.

Noncustodial parents, Marcus Eugene Simmons and Karissa Renee Cummings, have been arrested by North Carolina authorities.