Fort Morgan boat ramp temporarily closed starting Feb. 12

The Alabama Marine Resources Division will close the Fort Morgan Boat Ramp in Baldwin County for renovations on February 12, 2018. Access to the ramp will not be permitted throughout the renovation process.

Renovations to the Fort Morgan Boat Ramp include replacing the existing two single-lane launch ramps and one finger pier with two double-lane launch ramps and three finger piers. When completed, the renovations are expected to alleviate much of the congestion experienced during heavily utilized periods.

Updates will be posted to the Alabama Marine Resources Division Facebook page. For more information about the Fort Morgan Boat Ramp renovation, contact Chris Denson at 251-968-7576, or Todd Mize at 334-353-8596.

(Press Release/Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources)