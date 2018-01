Former WBRC-TV news anchor Bill Bolen has died.

Though well known as a television anchor, Bolen’s first love was radio.

Bolen got into television in 1965 at WBMG-TV, the CBS affiliate, then went to WBRC-TV in 1969.

He retired after a long and storied career in January 2010.

Bolen was very active in community service and had many professional awards.

Bill Bolen dead at age 88.