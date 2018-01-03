Former Roy Moore campaign manager to run for Congress against U.S. Rep. Martha Roby

Rich Hobson, one of Judge Roy Moore’s campaign managers, is running for the U.S. Congress.

Hobson said today that he is running against U.S. Representative Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) for the 2nd Congressional District Seat.

Hobson served as Alabama’s Administrative Director of Courts twice while Moore was Chief Justice and director of Moore’s Foundation of Moral Law in Montgomery.

Hobson says he wants to support the Trump agenda by repealing Obamacare and building a wall on the border with Mexico.