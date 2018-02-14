Former Miss America Mallory Hagan running to unseat Rep. Mike Rogers in AL District 3

(Wikicommons)

In 2013, Mallory Hagan beat Miss South Carolina and Miss Oklahoma to be crowned Miss America. In November of 2018, Hagan is looking to take the congressional seat of 16-year incumbent, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks).

The details:

— After years of living and working in New York City, Hagan, an Opelika native, has returned home to take a shot at adding another Democrat to Alabama’s congressional delegation.

— “I want to represent the people of this state because I want to be a voice for Alabamians that is clear and strong. I want to be a voice that sparks positive change,” Hagan says on her fundraising page.

— Hagan has spoken about addressing issues of poverty and education, as well as the importance of adding another young woman to congressional ranks.

— Before taking on Rogers, Hagan must defeat her Democrat competitor, Adia McClellan Winfrey, in the June 5 primary.

— Rogers does not face a Republican primary challenger.

— In 2016, Rogers won reelection against Democrat Jesse Smith, with 67 percent of the votes cast.

— This is not the first time Hagan has reentered the public spotlight since being crowned Miss America.

— Hagan was central to the controversy that led to former Miss America CEO Sam Haskell’s resignation last December.

Emails exchanged between Haskell and Miss America executives show Haskell maligning former pageant contestants, particularly Hagan.

