Neighboring states to Alabama will be getting some snow flurries today.

So far, Alabama will be exempt from that.

The National Weather Service is predicting a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain from coastal Savannah, Georgia to Tallahassee, Florida and even up the East Coast to North Carolina.

Georgia hasn’t had a measurable snowfall since February 2010.

The NWS says it could get 2 inches today.